Happy 80th Birthday David Schmidt!
Happy Birthday Dad/Grandpa! With Love from, Gina Hughes Julie & Don Helms Doug & Nicole Schmidt Jennifer & Pat Hellwege Grandchildren: Jamie (& Marisol) Reeg-Morales, Amanda (& Jeremy) Andel, Cody Reeg, Zachary Helms, Collin Schmidt, Dalton Hellwege, Mary Helms, Olivia Schmidt, Alyssa Hellwege Great grandchildren: Alaina, Aden, and Jerrod Andel
Dave's family would like to shower him with cards. Please send birthday wishes to Dave at 101 Clear Creek Resort West; Columbus, NE 68601.