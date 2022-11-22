 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 80th Birthday

Lois Kuta

Let's Celebrate 80 Years

Please join us for a birthday celebration for

Lois Kuta

When: Saturday, Dec. 3rd, 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Where: St. Bonaventure Parish Hall, Columbus, NE

Cake and pie will be served along with some fun reminiscing!

No RSVP needed. No gifts please.

