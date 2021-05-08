 Skip to main content
Happy 80th Birthday
Happy 80th Birthday

Happy 80th Birthday Judy Whetstone

A card shower is requested for Judy (Oppliger Franzen) Whetstone's 80th birthday on May 24, 2021.

Cards may reach her at:

Judy Whetstone

4536 28th Street

Columbus, NE 68601

