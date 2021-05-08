Happy 80th Birthday Judy Whetstone
A card shower is requested for Judy (Oppliger Franzen) Whetstone's 80th birthday on May 24, 2021.
Cards may reach her at:
Judy Whetstone
4536 28th Street
Columbus, NE 68601
