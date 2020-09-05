 Skip to main content
Happy 80th Birthday
Happy 80th Birthday

Card Shower for Larry “Cat” Micek for his 80th Birthday on Sept. 10, 2020.

Please send cards to:

13914 U Rd.

Shelby, NE 68662

