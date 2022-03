Celebrate the happy time,

raise a glass with cheer,

Come celebrate with Mary Norton,

in honor of her 80th year!

Please join us for an Open House

Sunday, March 13th 2:00 - 5:00

The Friedhof Building

1270 27th Ave, Columbus

Hosted by her family.

Please, no cards or gifts. Consider a donation to a charity of your choice.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0