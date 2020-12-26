Happy 80th Birthday

Udell Podliska celebrates 80 Years!
The family of Udell Podliska wants you to share in celebrating Udell's 80th birthday on December 29th. Due to COVID restrictions, we are having a card shower. Please send him greetings to 1916 11th Street, Columbus 68601. Or give him a call on the 29th at 402-640-0488
