Happy 80th Birthday

Celebrate the happy time,
raise a glass with cheer,
Come celebrate with Mary Norton,
in honor of her 80th year!
Please join us for an Open House
Sunday, March 13th
2:00-5:00
The Friedhof Building
1270 27th Ave.
Columbus
Hosted by her family
Please, no cards or gifts. Consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
