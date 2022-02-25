 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 80th Birthday

Celebrate the happy time,

raise a glass with cheer,

Come celebrate with Mary Norton,

in honor of her 80th year!

Please join us for an Open House

Sunday, March 13th

2:00-5:00

The Friedhof Building

1270 27th Ave.

Columbus

Hosted by her family

Please, no cards or gifts. Consider a donation to a charity of your choice.

