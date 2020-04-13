You are the owner of this article.
Happy 82nd Birthday
Happy 82nd Birthday

The family of Ray DeBower would like to celebrate his 82nd birthday with a card shower in the month of April. Ray is in assisted living, isolated for safety as many others are now, this will help keep his spirits up.

Please mail cards (no gifts, please) to:

Raymond DeBower

c/o Valley Lakes Assisted Living

1006 S. Mayne St, Room 100

Valley, NE 68064

