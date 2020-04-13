Happy 82nd Birthday

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The family of Ray DeBower would like to celebrate his 82nd birthday with a card shower in the month of April. Ray is in assisted living, isolated for safety as many others are now, this will help keep his spirits up.
Please mail cards (no gifts, please) to:
Raymond DeBower
c/o Valley Lakes Assisted Living
1006 S. Mayne St, Room 100
Valley, NE 68064
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today