Happy 84th Birthday
The family of Melvin and Verona Gehring is requesting a card shower to celebrate the couples 65th Wedding Anniversary. They were married on June 21, 1955 at St. John's Lutheran Church, near Creston. Cards of congratulations can be sent to 3574 29th Ave Columbus, NE.

Happy 80th Birthday
Birthdays

Marion Jasper Nadrchal will turn 80 on June 12th. Please help us honor her with a card shower at 6847 Kay Cove, Milli gton, TN 38053

