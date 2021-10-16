 Skip to main content
Happy 85th Birthday

The family of

Mary Ann Jarosz

would like to celebrate her

85th birthday

With a card shower on

October 20th.

Cards can be sent to:

Mary Ann Jarosz

1714 31st St.

Columbus NE 68601

She would love to hear from you.

