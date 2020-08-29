 Skip to main content
Happy 90th Birthday
Happy 90th Birthday

Haskins Now

Look Who's Turning 90!

Betty Haskins

The family of Betty Haskins would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday, September 5th. If you would like to help her celebrate please send cards and memories to:

Betty Haskins

Prairie Village

3000 39th Ave., Apt. 610

Columbus, NE 68601

