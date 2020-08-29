Happy 90th Birthday

Return to homepage ×
Look Who's Turning 90!
Betty Haskins
The family of Betty Haskins would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday, September 5th. If you would like to help her celebrate please send cards and memories to:
Betty Haskins
Prairie Village
3000 39th Ave., Apt. 610
Columbus, NE 68601
Barbara Graham
