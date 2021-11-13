 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy 90th Birthday

  • 0

Happy 90th Birthday

Daniel Bialas on November 16, 2021

Please help us celebrate his birthday with a card shower. Please send cards to:

37249 S. 560th St.

Silver Creek, Ne 68663

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy 101st Birthday

Happy 101st Birthday

WWII Veteran Doris Hicks will be 101 on Nov. 16. She loves getting mail and would love to hear how you enjoy living in the USA on God’s will. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News