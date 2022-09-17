Happy 90th Birthday
Donna Sallach
September 22
Open House
Saturday, September 24
Casey Building
1-5 p.m.
Boone County Fairgrounds
Cards may be sent to her at:
219 W. Columbia, Albion, NE 68620
