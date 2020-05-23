×
Happy 90th Birthday
The children of Lois (Mrs. Vernon) Mohrman invite you celebrate her 90th birthday (May 30) by honoring her with a card shower.
All are welcome to do a "drive by" greeting on Saturday, May 30 between 5:00 - 6:00 pm.
2966 41st Avenue, Columbus
