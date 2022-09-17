Happy 90th Birthday to Eleanor Barnes. The family of Eleanor Barnes is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on September 21st 2022. Cards and notes with how you met or know Eleanor can be sent to her at 4515 38th Street #223 Columbus, NE 68601.
