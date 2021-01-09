 Skip to main content
Happy 90th Birthday
Happy 90th Birthday

Preister tractor

Gerard Preister

Celebrates 90 Years!

January 13, 2021

The family is requesting a card shower.

Please send Birthday Greetings to

Gerard Peister

3910 Barrington PL

Columbus, NE 68601

Tractor given to his by his old friend, Ted, A World War One Veteran

Tractor restored by Gerard and Larry

Card Shower
Birthdays

