THIS YOUNG LADY HAS A BIRTHDAY COMING UP!
HAPPY 90TH BIRTHDAY, MARILYN ALLINGTON!
This very special lady will be turning 90 years young on November 17.
Please join her family in celebrating by honoring her with a card shower.
Please mail your greetings to Marilyn at #3 Walker Valley, Crofton, NE 68730.
Mom, you are the best! Each and everyone of us love you to the moon and back. Happy Birthday!
With Love
Your Family
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today