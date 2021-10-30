 Skip to main content
Happy 90th Birthday

  • 0
Marilyn Allington

THIS YOUNG LADY HAS A BIRTHDAY COMING UP!

HAPPY 90TH BIRTHDAY, MARILYN ALLINGTON!

This very special lady will be turning 90 years young on November 17.

Please join her family in celebrating by honoring her with a card shower.

Please mail your greetings to Marilyn at #3 Walker Valley, Crofton, NE 68730.

Mom, you are the best! Each and everyone of us love you to the moon and back. Happy Birthday!

With Love

Your Family

