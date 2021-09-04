 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 90th Birthday
0 Comments

Happy 90th Birthday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Melvin Wessel

Happy 90th Birthday

Melvin “Jim” Wessel

09/07/1931 – 06/02/2005

Always loving and missing you.

Love,

Betty, Pam, Greg and Dana

Doug, Karen, Andrew and Alexa

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News