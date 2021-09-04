Happy 90th Birthday
Melvin “Jim” Wessel
09/07/1931 – 06/02/2005
Always loving and missing you.
Love,
Betty, Pam, Greg and Dana
Doug, Karen, Andrew and Alexa
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today