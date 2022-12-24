 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 90th Birthday

A Card Shower has been requested for Norma

Hemmer who will be turning

90 on

December 31, 2022

Please send cards to:

Norma Hemmer

3809 21 St., Columbus, NE 68601

