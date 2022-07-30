 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy 90th Birthday

  • 0

The family of Agnes Placzek is requesting a card shower to help celebrate her 90th birthday, August 9th.

Cards can be mailed to: 669 12th Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News