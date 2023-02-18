MARY ANN SCHROEDER
(formerly of Leigh)
Is celebrating her 90th Birthday on Thurs. March 2, 2023.
Please help us shower her with best wishes to: 2607 35th Street, Columbus, NE 68601
All our love, Bob & Lana Urban Family
Wayne & Kathy Schroeder Family
Rod & Mary Schroeder Family
Kelly & Tami Schroeder Family
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today