Happy 90th Birthday Jalee!
Please join our family in celebrating the 90th birthday of a very special Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother with a shower of birthday cards! Please no gifts or money.
Please mail birthday cards to:
Emerald
Assistant Living - South
ATTN: Jalee Dotson
2855 40th Ave.
Columbus, NE 68601
