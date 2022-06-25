 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 90th Birthday

Help Norma Paprocki Aikins celebrate her 90th Birthday on July 5th with a Card Shower.

Please send cards to:

Emerald Care Center

c/o Norma Paprocki Aikins

2855 40th Ave.

Columbus, NE 68601

