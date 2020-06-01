You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Happy 90th birthday
View Comments

Happy 90th birthday

{{featured_button_text}}

Happy 90th Birthday

Help us celebrate Shirley Schmid’s 90th birthday on June 14th with a card shower.

Send cards to:

Shirley Schmid

Prairie Village Retirement Center

3000 39th Ave.

Columbus, NE 68601

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News