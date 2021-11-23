 Skip to main content
Happy 90th Birthday

Lucille Kalinowski

A Card Shower has been requested for Lucille Kalinowski who will be celebrating her 90th Birthday on December 2.

Please send cards to:

4005 38th St.

Apt. 308

Columbus, NE 68601

