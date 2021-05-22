 Skip to main content
Happy 90th Birthday
Happy 90th Birthday

Leland Nelson

Happy 90th Birthday to Leland Nelson! Let's shower him with cards & birthday wishes for his milestone birthday on May 24! He will enjoy hearing from his friends and family!

Send all cards to:

46250 Central Hwy.

Genoa, NE 68640

