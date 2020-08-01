You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 90th Birthday
View Comments

Happy 90th Birthday

{{featured_button_text}}

Happy 90th Birthday

William (Bill) Noll

90 years old on Aug. 12th

Love,

Your Wife, Margaret, Son, William (deceased)

Daughters: Suzanne & Patrick Meysenburg, Tracy & David Enholm

Grandchildren: Bryce, Tina, Ben, Nicole, Jennifer, Sara, Josh & Abby

Great-Grandchildren: Jocelyn, Carter & Clayton

Cards may be sent to: #130 Center Rd.

Columbus, NE 68601

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy 80th Birthday
Birthdays

Happy 80th Birthday

The family of Eugene Heitz is requesting a card shower in celebration of his 80th birthday on July 12th. He would also welcome phone calls any…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News