Happy 90th Birthday

Davida Swertzic
is turning 90 on October 28, 2022!
The family is requesting a card shower to help her celebrate this milestone birthday. Send a card with a memory to Davida at:
4515 38th St. Apt 210, Columbus, NE 68601.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today