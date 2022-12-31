Happy 90th Birthday

On January 5, 2023 CHRIS DIXON turns 90 years old. Help us celebrate with a card shower to 4821 35th Street, Columbus, NE 68601, including a note on your connection to "Mr. Dixon." He has worn many hats over the years including high school teacher, Boy Scout leader, American Legion officer, school board member, city council member, Federated Church leader, Master Gardener, Higgins Memorial wall project, community volunteer in many other organizations in Columbus, and most of all a loving, caring and wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather!