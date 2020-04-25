You are the owner of this article.
Happy 90th Birthday
Ethel Sutton

Ethel Sutton’s family is requesting a Card Shower in honor of her 90th Birthday on May 2nd.

Cards can be sent to her at: 2864 No. Parklane, Columbus, NE 68601

