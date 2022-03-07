Happy 90th Birthday Charley Ackerman
Even though Charley cannot play golf anymore, he is hitting a hole in one on March 12th while turning 90. His family and fur babies would like to honor him with a card shower. Birthday wishes can be sent to
Charley Ackerman
P O Box 369
Milford, NE 68405
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today