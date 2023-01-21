 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy 90th Birthday

  • 0

You’re invited to help the family of Dona Lutjens celebrate her 90th birthday!

We are showering Dona with love and cards for her birthday on January 22! Please join family and friends as we are sending well wishes and heart felt memories to Dona Lutjens at 7544 Gertrude St, Apt 131, Lavista NE, 68128. Dona raised 4 children and her family grew with the addition of 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She greatly loved her late husband, Lloyd and his family including 3 children, 8 grandkids and 4 great-grandchildren and had a successful career for many years with Newman Grove Schools and later at Lakeview High School. Thank you for celebrating with us and showering Dona with love for her 90th birthday celebration!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News