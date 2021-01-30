 Skip to main content
Happy 90th Birthday
Happy 90th Birthday

Happy 90th Birthday Lorene Cerny

Please send cards to:

Lorene Cerny

2805 Husker Lane

Columbus, NE 68601

We would like to give a card shower for Nadine Mohrman who will be turning 90 January 29th.

