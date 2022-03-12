Happy 95th Birthday Mar 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 95th Birthday!The Family of Dorothy Rueb would like to request a card shower. Dorothy will turn 95 on March 23.Please send cards to: 905 2nd Street, Columbus NE 68601Thank you! 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Happy 80th Birthday SURPRISE 100th Birthday Open House 100th Birthday Open House 100th Birthday 100th Birthday Open House Happy Birthday Happy Birthday! Happy 70th Birthday Happy 70th birthday Bob Arp! Happy 90th Birthday Happy 90th Birthday Charley Ackerman Happy 80th Birthday Celebrate the happy time,