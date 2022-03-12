 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 95th Birthday

Happy 95th Birthday!

The Family of Dorothy Rueb would like to request a card shower. Dorothy will turn 95 on March 23.

Please send cards to: 905 2nd Street, Columbus NE 68601

Thank you!

