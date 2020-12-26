 Skip to main content
Happy 95th Birthday
Happy 95th Birthday

Happy 95th Birthday Erna Wolfe on January 1st

Happy Birthday, Mom

From your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:

1825 28th Street, Columbus, NE 68601

