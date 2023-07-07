Happy 95th Birthday Jul 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The family of Delores WieserWould like to honor her with a card showerIn celebration of her 95th BirthdayOn July 13thSend cards to:Dolores Wieser3921 19th StreetColumbus, NE 68601 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Thermohydraulics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Happy 95th Birthday Happy 95th Birthday Happy 80th Birthday Card Shower Happy 80th Card Shower 95th Birthday Card Shower The family of Happy 90th Birthday The family of Eldon Wurdinger