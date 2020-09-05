Happy 95th Birthday

Return to homepage ×
A Card Shower has been requested for Luella K. Fish who will be celebrating her 95th birthday on September 14th.
Please send cards to:
St. Joseph’s Villa
Room #18
927 7th St.
David City, NE 68632
