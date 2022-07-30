Happy 96th Birthday!
The family of Norma Busteed is requesting a card Shower for Norma who will be celebrating her birthday Aug. 4th.
Send Wishes to:
Norma Busteed
3912 27th St. #122
Columbus, NE 68601
