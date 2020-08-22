 Skip to main content
Happy 96th Birthday
Happy Birthday Gordon on your 96th Birthday

The Family of Gordon Buchholz is requesting a Card Shower for his 96th Birthday on August 28, 2020.

His children are Jean Karnik of Columbus, Mary Valentine of Overland Park, KS, Sara (Roger) Geistlinger of Crete. Grandchildren are Sarah (Mark) Henning of Lincoln, Jennifer Karnik of Lincoln, Luke Geistlinger of Crete, Matt (Leah) Valentine of Gardner, KS. Great-grandchildren are Alex and Morgan Henning of Lincoln, Colby Schumecker of Lincoln, Mirra, Langston, Sawyer and Tucker Valentine of Gardner, KS.

Cards and well wishes can be sent to: Gordon Buchholz, 4515 38th St. Apt. 101, Columbus, NE 68601

