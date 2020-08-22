Happy 96th Birthday

Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Family of Gordon Buchholz is requesting a Card Shower for his 96th Birthday on August 28, 2020.

His children are Jean Karnik of Columbus, Mary Valentine of Overland Park, KS, Sara (Roger) Geistlinger of Crete. Grandchildren are Sarah (Mark) Henning of Lincoln, Jennifer Karnik of Lincoln, Luke Geistlinger of Crete, Matt (Leah) Valentine of Gardner, KS. Great-grandchildren are Alex and Morgan Henning of Lincoln, Colby Schumecker of Lincoln, Mirra, Langston, Sawyer and Tucker Valentine of Gardner, KS.