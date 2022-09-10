Happy 99th Birthday Sep 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marvin Elston turns 99The family of Marvin Elston request a card shower for his 99th birthday on September 19. Birthday wishes may be sent to 2266 Circle Dr., Columbus 68601. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story