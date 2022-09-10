 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 99th Birthday

Marvin Elston

Marvin Elston turns 99

The family of Marvin Elston request a card shower for his 99th birthday on September 19. Birthday wishes may be sent to 2266 Circle Dr., Columbus 68601.

