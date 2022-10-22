 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy Birthday 95th Birthday

  • 0

Rose Anderson 95th Birthday Card Shower

The family of Rose Anderson would like to honor Rose’s 95th birthday on November 2nd with a Card Shower. Cards may be sent to Rose at 12947 E. Road, Clarks, NE 68628.

Rose was married to Reuben and they raised two sons, Dennis and Larry. She taught elementary students for many years, most recently in Silver Creek.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy 103rd Birthday

Happy 103rd Birthday

Clara Meysenburg of David City will celebrate her 103rd Birthday on Saturday, October 22, at the David City Auditorium with a family dinner fo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News