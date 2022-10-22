Happy Birthday 95th Birthday

Rose Anderson 95th Birthday Card Shower
The family of Rose Anderson would like to honor Rose’s 95th birthday on November 2nd with a Card Shower. Cards may be sent to Rose at 12947 E. Road, Clarks, NE 68628.
Rose was married to Reuben and they raised two sons, Dennis and Larry. She taught elementary students for many years, most recently in Silver Creek.
