Happy Birthday Hazel!
A card shower is requested for Hazel Strickler in honor of her “100th” Birthday in March!
Please Send to:
The Nebraska Masonic Home
Attention: Hazel Strickler
1300 Avenue D
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Sent with Appreciation, Thanks & Love from her family for being the Best Golfer, Mom, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother & Cook. We all still make her favorite dishes.
