Happy Birthday

It’s been 4 years now, and it’s still not real. How can you be gone? Still the hardest times of my life, the pain, the heartache, the tears that never go away, as so for your mother, brother, and sister. You touched and influenced so many, from your family, your friends, your sisters at the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, to just people you would meet. Your smile, your laugh, your beautiful eyes, your silliness, all left lasting memories. Your spirit will live on through your organ, tissue, and cornea donations. Please continue to leave your signs for us all, the feathers, the pennies, the electrical tricks, and all the other things that make us smile to remember you. As for both the drunk drivers that survived and were responsible for your and 2 other deaths and seriously injuring and impairing your best friend. They know who they are, and that their court sentences were a joke. Their attorneys should be ashamed of themselves. But their final judgment will be by God. Those closest to you have already been given a life sentence.