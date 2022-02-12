 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy Birthday

  • 0

It’s Sally’s Birthday on Feb. 16!

Send her a card - She’d be happy to hear from you.

Please send cards to:

Sally Mueller

4326 E 3 St.

Columbus, NE 68601

(Please write big, so that is easier for her to read the cards)

