Happy Birthday
View Comments

Happy Birthday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Marie Klug

89 and doing fine. Happy Birthday Marie Klug!

Love you!

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News