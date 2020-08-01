You are the owner of this article.
Volnek Andy

Happy Birthday to Andy Volnek who is celebrating his 91st Birthday on August 4th.

Please send birthday wishes and cards to:

Andy Volnek

Emerald Nursing & Rehab

2855 40th Ave.

Room 142

Columbus, NE 68601

