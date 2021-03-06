 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy Birthday
View Comments

Happy Birthday

{{featured_button_text}}

Please help us surprise Howard by sending a birthday greeting to:

Howard Hughes

The Heritage at Meridian Gardens

4515 - 38th ST. #202

Columbus, NE 68601

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy 90th Birthday Jalee!
Birthdays

Happy 90th Birthday Jalee!

Please join our family in celebrating the 90th birthday of a very special Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother with a shower of birthday…

Happy 80th Birthday
Birthdays

Happy 80th Birthday

The family of Frances Jedlicka would like to honor her with a card shower in honor of her 80th Birthday. Frances was born on March 2, 1941 in …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News