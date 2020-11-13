 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy y Birthday
View Comments

Happy y Birthday

{{featured_button_text}}
Marge Rinkol
Barbara Graham

Marge Rinkol

Happy Birthday, Mom!

Cheers to 75 Years!

November 13, 1945

Hope you have a wonderful weekend!

Love Your Family

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News