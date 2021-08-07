 Skip to main content
Look who's turning 90!
Look who's turning 90!

Marjorie Koch
Barbara Graham

LOOK WHO’S TURNING 90!

Marjorie Koch

The Family of Marjorie Koch has requested a Card Shower to honor her on her 90th Birthday on August 14.

Please send cards to:

2767 31st Ave.

Columbus, NE 68601

