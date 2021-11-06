 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sweet Sixteen

  • 0
Kirstyn

Happy Birthday, Kirstyn!

Your 16th birthday is truly one of the most joyous days of our life…because it means we no longer have to drive you all over town!

Happy Sweet 16 – and stay safe!

Love,

Mom & Dad

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News